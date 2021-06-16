City of Geneseo asks resident to conserve water from lawn, landscape routine

GENESEO, Ill. — The City of Geneseo is asking residents to conserve water when doing outdoor work due to low levels of water in the aquifers.
In a Facebook post, the City revealed that that the supply of groundwater going into its four production wells is notably low due to the impact of recent drought conditions, regional pumping, and seasonal irrigation.
The city notes the abundant use of water required for lawncare, landscaping, and pool filling, saying that about 50% of its water supply is used for those activities.
Officials ask citizens to take several measures to reduce water usage for these activities:
- Water before 9 am or after 6 pm to avoid water loss and evaporation
- Reduce watering by 75% if possible
- Refrain from watering lawns daily
A reduction in water usage will help provide adequate water service to customers and save capacity for fire protection.