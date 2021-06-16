City of Geneseo asks resident to conserve water from lawn, landscape routine

The City is reporting low water levels in its aquifers, and is asking residents to take notable effort to save water when doing outdoor work.

GENESEO, Ill. — The City of Geneseo is asking residents to conserve water when doing outdoor work due to low levels of water in the aquifers.

In a Facebook post, the City revealed that that the supply of groundwater going into its four production wells is notably low due to the impact of recent drought conditions, regional pumping, and seasonal irrigation.

The City of Geneseo is struggling with low water levels found in the city's aquifer which supplies water to our 4 water...

The city notes the abundant use of water required for lawncare, landscaping, and pool filling, saying that about 50% of its water supply is used for those activities.

Officials ask citizens to take several measures to reduce water usage for these activities:

Water before 9 am or after 6 pm to avoid water loss and evaporation

Reduce watering by 75% if possible

Refrain from watering lawns daily