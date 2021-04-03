Breasia Terrell's case to be featured on Discovery TV special

The one-hour special on Discovery is a part of a series called "In Pursuit: The Missing" focused on missing persons cases throughout the country.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The case of missing Davenport girl Breasia Terrell is set to be featured in a new TV special streaming this weekend.

The one-hour special is a part of a series called "In Pursuit: The Missing" focused on missing persons cases throughout the country. The special on Breasia's case will begin streaming on discovery+ on Sunday, March 7 and will premiere on Investigation Discovery on March 8 at 8 p.m. CST.

The show is hosted by Callahan Walsh, a child advocate for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Walsh's parents, John and Revé Walsh, co-founded NCMEC in 1984 after the kidnapping and murder of their first son, Adam Walsh, a spokesperson with the show said.

The show asks viewers with any information on Breasia's location to contact their call center at 1-833-3-PURSUE or submit an online, anonymous tip at InPursuitTips.com.