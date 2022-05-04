"The Little Mermaid" musical opens on Thursday, April 7. There four are shows scheduled through Sunday for the first productions without COVID-19 restrictions.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf High School students are putting on the school's spring musical this week, the first production without COVID-19 restrictions at the school.

For months as they practiced, Bettendorf students also waited.

"I’ve done musicals my whole life," said Grace Moore, who plays Ariel in "The Little Mermaid" musical this year.

Moore has been waiting two years for a more normal performance.

"I came here as a freshman and we started "Shrek" but that got cut short," Moore said.

In 2020, the Bettendorf theater program was rehearsing for the "Shrek" musical when the COVID-19 pandemic forced those rehearsals to end.

No performances.

That meant the school program needed to absorb the costs associated with cancelling a production.

"We’re a self-sustaining program, so we have to make whatever we spend," said Katie Howard, the musical's director. "So back then, we truly had to cut our losses there was no revenue coming in."

The price tag for a musical like "The Little Mermaid" is about $25,000, Howard said. That cost is similar for other productions the school has performed because of the cost of special effects, among other significant costs, Howard said.

Howard has been directing musicals with Bettendorf High School for about 15 years. She said the theater program did receive some donations from community members and the performing arts booster club to help with costs.

"This will pretty much fund this year’s program and we’ll kind of start again next year," Howard said.

Some staples from the COVID-19 pandemic, like masks and social distancing, are now ideas of the past inside the theater, too.

"Last year we had to rehearse in masks and we had limited audience capacity so this is the first year we are no mask," Howard said. "Everyone can come."

Because there is no need for social distancing. The theater program can sell out its seats with tickets, and allow more family members to watch the show each night.

That feeling of having more fans in the audience excites senior Alex Berkenbosch.

"Now my aunts and uncles are also coming and some of my cousins are coming and it’s really exciting," said Berkenbosch, who plays Eric in "The Little Mermaid."

Howard said she hopes for a packed house each night.

A packed house would be something new for part of these students' world.

The student production opens Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. at Bettendorf High School.

There are also performances on Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m. as well as a Sunday matinee at 1 p.m.