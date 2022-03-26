Bettendorf High School prinicpal to leave at end of 2022 school year

Principal Boley is leaving the position after only a single year at the helm of BHS.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — After only a year at the helm of Bettendorf High School, Principal Robert Boley will be leaving at the end of the 2022 school year.

Boley's departure was announced in a press release sent out by Bettendorf Community School District Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse on Friday, March 25.

According to the release, Boley said in a staff email that he made the decision to leave the job so he could spend more time with his family.

“As you develop as a person over time, there are certain things you hold in great value. In my opinion, being surrounded by family is extremely important to balance the daily challenges of what we do. With that being said, I would like to let you know I will not be returning for the 2022-2023 school year," Boley said.

Superintendent Morse says that district administrators are already working on plans to fill the position before the next school year."