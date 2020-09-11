Bettendorf police and Scott for Tots toy drive kick off with COVID related changes

The toy drive kicks off on November 9 and will last until December 11.

The Bettendorf Police Department is collecting toys for this year's "Pack a Police Car Toy Drive." Also accepting donations is "Scott for Tots."

Normally the police and fire departments are out in full force taking donations from the public. However, this year officials say the pandemic means won't be out collecting. Instead, they will have a donation barrel in the police department lobby.

The toy drive kicks off on November 9 and will last until December 11.

All the toys donated will benefit Operation Toy Soldier and will go to children of local military members in need.

Scott for Tots is collecting toys in Clinton Iowa. The program was started in 2018 by Scott Stubblefield to help collect toys for kids during the holidays.