Do you know where Quinlan Court is in Davenport?

Odds are you've seen this space without realizing its name or purpose.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Have you heard of Quinlan Court? It's a new flexible space open to the public and available for event hosting.

Quinlan Court is located south of River Drive between Brady Street and Perry Street.

This space will house events like Mercado en el Rio, which is an expansion of Moline's Mercado on Fifth. It will also be open for people to view the Red, White and Boom fireworks from in July.