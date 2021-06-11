$2,000 reward offered for information that leads to arrest in Figge shooting

Law enforcement is continuing to ask the public for information regarding the gunfire damage that hit the Davenport Skybridge and Figge Art Museum.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A $2,000 reward for information has been offered in exchange for information about the Figge Art Museum and Skybridge shooting from Sunday, June 6.

Police are trying to figure out who's responsible for the shooting and are asking for the public to come forward with information. About 10 windows on the Figge and three on the Skybridge were hit.

Investigators found almost 80 shell casings at the scene, according to Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski. He said the gunfire came from several people shooting.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Police said bullets came from the top of the Redstone Parking Ramp at 129 N. Main Street.

Surveillance video captured a gathering involving dozens of people on the parking ramp moments before the shooting.

You can hear the scanner traffic in the video below and you can see people scattering from the area once gunshots rang out, shown at about 25 seconds in.

The $2,000 cash reward is for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to arrests in the case.

The reward is being put up by the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors from their Gun Crime Initiative enhanced reward fund.

You can report tips in the case to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 309-762-9500.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting.

The day after the shooting, a group of law enforcement members and community leaders gathered to share their frustrations in the incident and to plead with the Quad Cities to come forward with information.

"The finger pointing, has got to stop," he said. "The saying that "I don't trust anybody" has to stop. Because if it doesn't, then trouble is going to visit somebody on their front doors. And it's going to be another loss of life, which does not make any sense."

"Since those present at this scene, our kids, our community members who are present at this scene, refuse to cooperate with authorities, to let us know who was involved with this, who's causing danger in our community," said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski. "We're now seeking assistance from our community. We need your help."