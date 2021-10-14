Support for John Deere strike saturates social media Thursday

MOLINE, Ill. — It was announced late Wednesday night, Oct. 13 that United Auto Workers authorized a strike for its members working at John Deere facilities.
John Deere and union leaders had until midnight to come to negotiate an agreement, and a strike was one of three potential outcomes. The options included either reaching a new contract deal, extending the deadline or authorizing a strike.
UAW members took to social media Thursday morning to announce their strike and seek public support during the time of uncertainty.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, John Deere was the No. 6 search trend in the U.S. on Google, according to Google Trends, and a large number of social media users were voicing their support for John Deere employees. Users also rallied behind the growing momentum of the labor movement, as film and TV workers as well as Kellogg cereal factory workers had announced strikes this month.