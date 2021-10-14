Support for John Deere strike saturates social media Thursday

UAW members took to social media to announce their strike, and the public used social platforms to voice their support.

MOLINE, Ill. — It was announced late Wednesday night, Oct. 13 that United Auto Workers authorized a strike for its members working at John Deere facilities.

John Deere and union leaders had until midnight to come to negotiate an agreement, and a strike was one of three potential outcomes. The options included either reaching a new contract deal, extending the deadline or authorizing a strike.

UAW members took to social media Thursday morning to announce their strike and seek public support during the time of uncertainty.

As of Midnight myself and 10,000 other UAW Members employed by JOHN DEERE Are officially on STRIKE...please keep us in your thoughts and Prayers and any support would be welcome and appreciated... Posted by Jeremy Melton on Thursday, October 14, 2021

Official as of midnight, we're on strike! If you know someone who works out at John Deere, show them your support! It's... Posted by Katie Derby Simon on Thursday, October 14, 2021

Strike duty of 12am-6am Thursday picket time had an awesome showing of support from others who came to just support us.... Posted by Eric Mumma on Thursday, October 14, 2021

In the first time since 1986 the workers at John Deere are on strike. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers as this is... Posted by Erin Brock-Medhus on Thursday, October 14, 2021

I support the UAW on their decision to strike. Although I am no longer a UAW member, I am now a RWDSU member working in... Posted by Derek Etringer on Thursday, October 14, 2021

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, John Deere was the No. 6 search trend in the U.S. on Google, according to Google Trends, and a large number of social media users were voicing their support for John Deere employees. Users also rallied behind the growing momentum of the labor movement, as film and TV workers as well as Kellogg cereal factory workers had announced strikes this month.

10k John Deere workers went on strike today - 60k film + tv workers will go on strike on Monday. 1400 Kellogg’s workers are currently on strike. 24k Kaiser Permanente employees also just authorized a strike. The American labor movement is back. https://t.co/O8porCMCbu — Abolish the NYPD ✏️ (@chewyboi27) October 14, 2021

Solidarity with the 10,000 @UAW @JohnDeere workers on strike! From my family to yours, brothers and sisters, we've got your back. https://t.co/CsSXWKtwsr pic.twitter.com/DEajee3ecc — Elizabeth Gough-Gordon (@meesfit) October 14, 2021

The @UAW and the John Deere members are asking for fair wages compared to record profits. The CEO pay gap is a big problem across all industries, the avg of the top 350 US firm's CEOs make 351.1 times that of a worker.



Something needs to give, Union Strong #uaw #JohnDeereStrike pic.twitter.com/ATCoyFlhqU — Todd Brady for Iowa State Senate (@toddforiowa) October 14, 2021

The Deere strike in particular is about:

--> Corporate profits against stagnating wages

--> Decades of two-tier and concessionary contracts coming home to roost

--> A member revolt against the status quo tacitly endorsed by the status quo

--> Tight labor market and the pandemic — Jonah Furman (@JonahFurman) October 14, 2021

Kellogg’s workers. John Deere workers. IATSE. 32,000 USW and UNAC health care workers at Kaiser Permanente - have ALL voted to strike or are on strike. Working people have had enough. #USW #StandUpFightBack Posted by Tamara Lefcowitz on Thursday, October 14, 2021

JOHN DEERE 10,000 workers on strike people need living wages the CEO pay 💰 went up 160% and the employees went up 2% ? We can be so much better!! Posted by David Lamar Williams Jr on Thursday, October 14, 2021

John Deere Strike I’m a strong supporter of the workers at John Deere and they deserve a fair contract. As our economy... Posted by State Representative Tracy Ehlert Iowa HD70 on Thursday, October 14, 2021

I ran for school board to give a voice to our hard-working educators at the board table. Today, I stand in solidarity... Posted by Nate Gruber, Cedar Falls School Board Member on Thursday, October 14, 2021