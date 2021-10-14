x
YOUR MONEY with Mark: The impact of the Deere strike in the Quad City area

Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski gets into the news Monday, October 18th.
Credit: WQAD

MOLINE, Ill. — At the end of the day on Wednesday, October 13,  it was announced that the union had authorized a strike for their members working at John Deere facilities. 

John Deere and union leaders had until midnight to come to an agreement.  A strike was one of three potential outcomes Wednesday night.  They were either going to reach a new contract deal, extend the deadline, or authorize a strike.

What's the strike mean for the Quad City area? Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski gets into that Monday, October 18th. Your Money with Mark airs live in-between 5:30 and 6:00 a.m. 