Bridge demolition date set for westbound span explosion

Iowa DOT crews will once again use controlled explosives to remove suspension cables and towers of the westbound span.

BETTENDORF, Iowa —

The second scheduled explosion of the old I-74 bridge has been set for Sunday, Aug. 27, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The DOT announced plans to use controlled explosives to remove suspension cables and towers of the westbound span of the former I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River.

The demolition is set to take place on Aug. 27, starting as early as 7 a.m., weather permitting.

The current new bridge will be closed to traffic for around one hour that morning, with detours posted. Local traffic will be directed to cross the Centennial Bridge between Rock Island and Davenport. Through-traffic should remain on I-80 and I-280.

The bike and pedestrian path on the new bridge will also be closed for a period of 24 hours.

The main navigation channel in the river will be closed to all river traffic for up to 24 hours, starting at 6 a.m. on Aug. 27. Areas outside the main navigation channel will be closed for up to 72 hours.

Similar restrictions will be in place from the first demolition that took place on June 18. Leach Park in Bettendorf and other sections of the riverfront path will be closed. Visitors are asked to check out the restricted area map.