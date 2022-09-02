Antonella's Restaurant closing 3rd and Brady Street location

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Antonella's Restaurant at 3rd and Brady Street will be closing its doors for good next Monday, but its other location will still be open for pizza and pasta lovers.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the pizza and pasta restaurant announced they will officially close that location on Feb. 14 after the building owner said they wanted to do "something else" with the space.
Antonella's will still remain open at its location at 421 W River Drive at the Freight House in Davenport. Co-owner Giovanni Biagio Sgrò commented on the restaurant's post, saying Antonella's will open at a new location at some point in the future.