Antonella's Restaurant closing 3rd and Brady Street location

The pizza and pasta restaurant will still be open at the Freight House in Davenport. The last day at the downtown location will be on Sunday, Feb. 13.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Antonella's Restaurant at 3rd and Brady Street will be closing its doors for good next Monday, but its other location will still be open for pizza and pasta lovers.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the pizza and pasta restaurant announced they will officially close that location on Feb. 14 after the building owner said they wanted to do "something else" with the space.