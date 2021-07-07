COMING SOON: Davenport

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? You ask - We find out!

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

Yummy Crab is opening at Noon on Sunday, July 25th, 2021. The seafood restaurant is located off Kimberly Road in Davenport where Outback Steakhouse used to be. Yummy Crab has locations in East Peoria and Springfield, Illinois.

The financial planning group moved from their building a little further up the road on Utica Ridge Road to a new building because they expanded.

The Cities Private Wealth Group , a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial, is hosting a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 with the Quad Cities Chamber at its location on Utica Ridge Road, south of 53rd Street in Davenport. It starts at 11:30am and an open house will follow.

A Grand Opening is taking place Saturday, July 17th, 2021 at their new location - 311 E. 2nd Street in Davenport. This is near The Half Nelson and Racoon Motel. The event includes limited-edition Record Store Day titles, a special signing of the book Punks in Peoria, and a best-dressed contest for a $200 gift certificate to Trash Can Annie.

Ragged Records and Trash Can Annie are back! The two stores have been closed since the record-breaking flood of 2019. Now, more than two years later, they're returning with a new vibe.

No word when they're expected to open. Owner Jim Work says they're building the homes for a private investor.

Some new homes are coming to northeast Davenport. City leaders say Silverthorne Homebuilders is putting in this new development on 55th Street, just west of Utica Ridge Road, just behind the Hy-Vee.

The first show's set for Friday, July 30th, 2021 with Los Angeles-based artist Claud, followed by a sold-out three-night stand with country artist Orville Peck. There is a full slate of grand opening week shows.

Racoon Motel is set to reopen at the end of July 2021 after closing due to the flood of 2019. The building is now on East 2nd Street, in between Iowa and Pershing in Downtown Davenport.

The business says they have hundreds of centers worldwide. The business is in the same strip mall as 392 Utica, another 392Caffe, as well as LV Nail Bar & Spa, and The Ridge.

Code Ninjas is moving into a new strip mall on Utica Ridge Road in Davenport, just south of Five Guys. At Code Ninjas, children learn to code "in a fun, safe, and inspiring learning environment while building video games!"

Combine is opening up another location in Davenport. It will be located in the former Bad Boyz Pizza, 5266 Utica Ridge Road in Davenport. Owner Jeff Harrop, who's also the Managing Partner of Bass Street Chop House in Moline, says it will have a similar look and feel to the current Combine in East Moline - just a touch more casual.

The East Moline location is here to stay. In fact, Iron & Grain is opening another location on the Illinois side in late summer 2021 in Silvis.

Iron & Grain Coffee House is getting ready to open its second location. It's set to happen Saturday, June 5th, 2021, according to Streamline Architects. This one is located in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village on Main Street near Davenport Central High School.

New Brunch Spot : Downtown

A new upscale breakfast and brunch spot is coming to Downtown Davenport. Toasted is located on East 4th Street near Brady Street and you can't miss it, because the building is teal!

According to Kyle Carter with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, this property has been empty for nearly two decades and now it's getting a makeover.

Toasted comes from the Creators of Baked in the Village of East Davenport and Cookies & Dreams. They tell News 8 that Toasted is expected to open in the next 6 weeks and is now hiring for all positions. If interested, reach out through Baked's Facebook Page or stop into Baked during business hours to fill out an application.