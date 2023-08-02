Genesis expanding opportunities in cosmetic surgery, welcomes Iowa Plastic Surgery

Starting this Wednesday, Genesis is partnering with Iowa Plastic Surgery to become Genesis Plastic Surgery.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: Video pertains to Iowa Plastic Surgery, but is not related to the current partnership.

New this Wednesday morning Genesis Health Group has added the Iowa Plastic Surgery clinic and medical spa to their consortium of services.

These new surgery options will only be provided at 4334 E. 53rd Street in Davenport, and offers patients Genesis refers to as "state-of-the-art plastic surgery procedures."

"We are excited to bring Dr. Van Raalte and his staff to Genesis, along with two more plastic surgeons," Beau Dexter, a regional vice president for MercyOne and Genesis, said. "We are confident that bringing plastic surgeons into the Genesis system of care will broaden services and coordination of care."

Dr. Raalte has been a plastic surgeon for 35 years, and will be the pioneering surgeon for the practice until his retirement in late 2023. He earned his degree from University of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison, and has worked at University of Illinois and Indiana University, Indianapolis.

There will be 25 surgical opportunities that result from this association between Iowa Plastic Surgery and Genesis.