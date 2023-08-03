Rock Falls Police Department K9 Fahgo awarded a healthcare grant

Vested Interest in K9s is covering the cost of policy premiums on Fahgo's health insurance.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Fahgo, a K9 at the Rock Falls Police Department, has been awarded a healthcare grant by Vested Interest in K9s, a national charity focused on dogs of law enforcement and related agencies.

Vested Interest will cover Fahgo's annual policy premiums as part of their "Healthcare for K9 Heroes" program.

The charity has donated more than $307,000 towards medical reimbursement programs for self-funded K9 units since 2016.

Fahgo is one of 28 dogs to receive the healthcare grant. He previously received a bullet and stab-proof vest from Vested Interest.

In order to be eligible, K9s have to be part of a department that carries the financial burden of raising funds for its K9 unit with a maximum of three K9s. The dog has to have previously received a vest from Vested Interest and be between 2 to 7 years old.

Trupanion handles the annual medical reimbursement insurance policy and will cover illnesses, injuries, diagnostic testing and therapies. Any licensed veterinarian, specialty center or emergency hospital is allowed through the plan.