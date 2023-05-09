It's time to blow out the candles! Whitey's Ice Cream turns 90 this month

The first store opened on 16th Street in Moline back in 1933.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — This month, Whitey's Ice Cream is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

"Whitey's has been part of everybody's story for a long time," Anikka Tunburg, vice president of Whitey's, said.

Whitey's first opened in 1933 when Chester Lindgren decided to open his shop in Moline. It started as a convenience store that sold ice cream that would later grow to be much more. He would later sell Whitey's to the Tunburg family who remain to this day as owners.

"Chester had white, blonde hair and he did not like this first name so he went by Whitey," Tunburg said. "I'm sure Bob and Whitey would be very pleased to see how far the company has come and how great it still is received in the Quad Cities."

Throughout the years, the ice cream shop is still one of the most popular spots around the Quad Cities. Nancy Devilder, a former QC resident, says she still returns to the area to get her dose of Whitey's Ice Cream.



"It's been a long love with the ice cream here," Devilder said. "We are actually on our way back to St. Louis and we always have to stop by and get our ice cream. We always make sure to bring some back home."

The company says they will be making an announcement next week with their plans on how they will celebrate the milestone. Currently, they are offering a birthday cake shake with red and white sprinkles as part of the celebration.

On their website, they have a contest in which you can submit your favorite memory at Whitey's for a chance at a $90 gift card. To enter, click here.