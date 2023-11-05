'We'll help any child' | Chuck Long Charity Auction opens for Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities

Bidding for the 26th annual Chuck Long Charity Auction opens on May 11th. Proceeds from signed helmets, Iowa game jerseys, designer handbags & more go to the center.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Bidding is now open for the 2023 Chuck Long Charity Auction benefiting the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities. The online fundraiser raises a significant chunk of the center's yearly budget.

Ever since the pandemic began, the center has seen a drastic increase in families seeking care. Now, administrators say the charity auction is more important than ever to help the center assist even more children.

The auction is open from May 11 through May 20. You can view auction items here and register to bid here.

More than 400 items are up for auction this year. From signed helmets and collectible sports memorabilia (including football, hockey, basketball, baseball and more) to dinners at local restaurants and designer handbags, there's a little something for everyone.

There's even a game-worn jersey from Chuck Long's appearance in the Japan Bowl back in 1986. Long told the therapy center he put the jersey in his mother's basement upon returning, but managed to dig it up in time for the fundraiser.

You can also bid for a night with our very own News 8 Sports Director Matt Randazzo! This is not a joke: you can win an evening with Dazzo as he zips around to different local football games, then come back to our WQAD studios to be a guest griller on a Friday night airing of The Score.