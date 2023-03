The 2023 Flavor Madness winner is.... MOOSE TRACKS!!!!!! After nearly 30,000 votes submitted over the last few weeks, the winner has been decided! Moose Tracks will now be on sale for the next three days (March 29-31) - buy one scoop of Moose Tracks, get a second scoop of Moose Tracks on the same cone for FREE! Thank you to all of you who participated in our Flavor Madness bracket! It has been fantastic to see how passionate our fans are about their favorite flavors!