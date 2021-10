If passed, the new legislation will take effect immediately.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — 'Moral beliefs' may no longer be used as a valid reason to refuse complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for some Illinois employees.

State law makers will begin legislation this week that would amend the Health Care Rights of Conscience Act. Changing this would allow for public officials and private companies to impost COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Those who refuse to comply can be fired.