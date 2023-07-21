Genesis Health inspiring the next generation of nurses

The Genesis Adventures in Nursing Program allows younger students to participate in hands-on exercises and learn more about the world of nursing.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — More than a quarter million nurses nationwide have left the profession since 2020, according to a report from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. Genesis Medical Center in Davenport is hoping to reverse that trend by inspiring the next generation of nurses.

For the past 14 years, Genesis has hosted the Genesis Adventures in Nursing (GAIN) camp for any high schooler past freshman year in the Quad City area interested in nursing. The camp offers hands on experience from CPR training, to treating an infection, to dissection and more.

"You are able to do what nurses do on a day-to-day basis, and it was so cool," said Sherrard High School junior Alex Sedam.

Alex got to see up close and personal the impact a nurse can have on one's life.

"My dad was in the hospital not too long ago," she said. "He almost passed away. But being in that hospital and seeing what they do and seeing how well they can save a life was just crazy for me."

This terrifying experience sparked a passion for where she wants to work.

"100% the emergency department and that's huge with what happened with my father," Sedam said.

The program is not only benefiting the students, but the long-term employment of the camp.

"In the last six weeks, through our nursing new hire orientation, seven of our new hires have been previous GAIN camp attendees," said GAIN Camp Coordinator Cheryl Johnson. "For some campers, this will tell them no, this I don't want to do this. And other campers, you will see their passion ignite. It's just amazing."