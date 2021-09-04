Some vaccine sites in multiple states pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine after adverse reactions; GA health commissioner says there's no need for concern

Some states have temporarily halted distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after some recipients had adverse reactions.

Some states have temporarily halted distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after some recipients had adverse reactions to the one-dose shot, including fainting.

Health officials in Georgia said they were temporarily stopping vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at their Cumming Fairgrounds vaccination site, located on the north side of the state, after eight people Wednesday had “adverse reactions."

Health Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, said people who have received it shouldn't be concerned.

“There is no reason to believe there is anything wrong with the vaccine itself, and other individuals who have received the J&J vaccine should not be concerned,” said Dr. Toomey, according to an 11 Alive report. “We are looking into what happened and what may have caused the reactions, including the conditions at the fairgrounds such as heat and the ability to keep the site cool.”

At least three other states, including North Carolina, Iowa and Colorado, have reported adverse reactions at some locations. Three vaccine clinics in North Carolina suspended administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after four people were taken to hospitals.

All four are expected to recover.

"Right now, we are working with NC DHHS (the state Department of Health and Human Services) and the CDC to further evaluate the situation to assure everyone is confident in the continued safety of our vaccine operations," said a statement from Kim McDonald, medical director at Wake County Human Services in North Carolina.

In Colorado, two people recently went to the hospital after receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The CDC is examining reports of these adverse reactions, but says fainting is not uncommon.