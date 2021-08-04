Nearing mitigation point: why Rock Island Co Businesses may see more restrictions

Rock Island County belongs to Region 2 for Illinois Coronavirus data. Peoria County driving new case numbers for the region could put more restrictions in place.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois separated counties into regions. Rock Island County belongs to Region 2 along with 19 other counties. When one county sees a surge in new cases it brings the total average daily case count up, too.



According to the New York Times, Peoria County is the 8th worst county for new Coronavirus cases relative to their population. New York City is 14th worst. It is based off cases per 100,000 people. Peoria Co. is showing 2,942 as a daily case average over the last two weeks putting them at 57.4 new cases per 100,000 people. New York City is seeing an average of 134,513 new daily average cases putting them at 48.0 cases per 100,000 people.

Janet Hill in Rock Island says now is not the time to be lowering our Coronavirus social distancing standards, " I understand that people are really tired of it, it has been more than a year now that we've been dealing with the pandemic. And until we get most of the population... vaccinated, we are going to have to continue wearing masks and keeping our distance in public".

Right now Rock Island County has vaccinated more than 18% of the county's population according to Janet Hill with the Rock Island County Health Department and she is urging everyone who is able to get a vaccine to get it as soon as possible.