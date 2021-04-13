Local health departments pause administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Several local county health departments announced the Moderna vaccine will be substituted for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Several local county health departments announced Tuesday administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be paused following new federal guidance.

The Rock Island County Health Department will substitute the two-dose Moderna vaccine for the J&J vaccine at Thursday's mass vaccination clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan, Illinois. The department said more than 800 people had signed up for the single-dose vaccine.

Scott County Health Department medical director Dr. Louis Katz will discuss the J&J vaccine in a QC COVID-19 Coalition press conference April 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

“In an abundance of caution we are asking our partners to suspend use of the J&J vaccine until an investigation is complete and FDA and CDC modify their recommendation for its use,” Katz said in a statement. “It is a testament to the enhanced surveillance that this small risk has been identified and characterized so quickly.”

The Mercer County Health Department will also be substituting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the J&J vaccine at their clinic Wednesday. The department emphasized in a statement that adverse effects from the J&J vaccine are extremely rare.

Those who do experience severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving a vaccine should contact their health care provider.