No Pfizer booster shots available at Henry and Stark County Health Department clinic yet

The health department recently opened its drive through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, but right now only administers the Moderna vaccine.

KEWANEE, Ill. — The Henry and Stark County Health Departments and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management have a COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic every Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drive through clinic offers both the PCR and the rapid antigen tests and the Moderna vaccine.

RaeAnn Tucker, the Director of Health Promotion with the health department, said it only opened three weeks ago.

"Just to kind of answer the demand that we were going to be having from our local health care facilities, and the local schools with the mandates for their employees if they're not vaccinated to be tested weekly," Tucker said. "And take off the strain from our clinic locations."

The deadline for Illinois health care workers and teachers to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, was Sunday, Sept. 19.

Tucker said the clinic was busy following day.

"We'll have some moments where we just get bombarded," she said. "I actually personally worked that clinic, and it was very busy."

She added it's not just health care workers and teachers coming to get tested, it's been a helpful resource to the rest of the community.

"Having this available is just a win win for everybody," Tucker said.

Since both tests and vaccines are available at the clinic, Tucker said it's a good opportunity to encourage people to get vaccinated.

"If someone is here, and they have not been vaccinated, and they're being met with the need to do the weekly testing, this is a good time to really get that message that you know, the vaccine is safe, and really try to promote the fact that we also want them to become vaccinated," Tucker said. "And if they're open to that, then we're here to give them that vaccine."

However, right now they're only offering the Moderna vaccine to those 18 and older. The clinic does not have a supply of the Pfizer vaccine to begin giving out booster shots. Tucker said they haven't requested it from the state yet.

"We hate to see vaccine go to waste," she said. "We have to be very strategic, and kind of try to gauge what the demand is going to be for that vaccine. How many people will actually want it and take it from there."

She added to keep an eye on the health department's social media, because she said if they receive the Pfizer vaccine, they'll be ready to start giving out those boosters right away. Right now, they are able to give out a third dose of the Moderna vaccine to those who are immunocompromised.

Tucker is also encouraging those who visit the clinic, whether it's for a test or vaccine, to thank the people working.

"The staff that are conducting these clinics are really doing that to be a service to our residents, and to really treat the workers with the utmost respect and courtesy," she said. "They are here even in moments when it's raining outside."