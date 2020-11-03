Updates: How many confirmed coronavirus cases are in Iowa

The number of coronavirus cases is growing in the Hawkeye state.

Monday, March 23: The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 15 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 105 positive cases.

Sunday, March 22: Iowa health officials have confirmed 22 new coronavirus cases in the state. The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that the state now has 90 cases of COVID-19. Johnson County reported five new cases of COVID-19, and Tama County reported 3 new cases. The new virus cases include two new cases in each of the following counties: Cerro Gordo, Dubuque, and Harrison counties. The counties of Dallas, Kossuth, Linn, Poweshiek, Scott, Sioux, Washington and Woodbury counties each reported one new case of the disease.

Saturday, March 21: The Associated Press reports that state health officials have confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa to bring the state's total Saturday to 68. That's a more than 50% jump from the day before. The Iowa Department of Public Health said in a news release Saturday that Johnson County reported five new cases, Polk County had four, Linn County had three and Allamakee and Black Hawk counties each reported two new cases. The counties of Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Muscatine, Pottawattamie, Story and Washington each had one new case. Those infected included six who are 61 years or older, nine who are 41 to 60 years old, and eight who are 18 to 40.

Thursday, March 19: The Iowa Department of Public Health announced a total of 44 positive cases across 13 counties. 642 negative tests have been conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.

Wednesday March 18:

There are 39 confirmed cases across 11 counties.

Monday, March 16:

Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed another case. Iowa is reporting 23 cases.

Sunday, March 15 (second update):

The Associated Press reports the State of Iowa has 22 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

Sunday, March 15 update:

Governor Reynolds announced Iowa's first case of community spread COVID-19, confirming that an 18th person tested positive for the virus. The person is a senior citizen who had not traveled out of state.

Friday, March 13 update:

Governor Kim Reynolds announced a 17th positive test result in a press briefing on Friday, March 13th. This case is also tied to the Egyptian cruise.

Original report:

Testing at Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory has indicated two additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa residents, a total of 16 positive cases. An additional 16 tests were negative.

Previously five new cases all came from passengers that traveled on the Egyptian cruise. All of the patients are in Johnson County. Their ages range from 61 to 80.