Iowa prepares to partially reopen state Friday

IOWA, USA — Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

There were 302 new confirmed cases for a total of 7,145 positive cases of the coronavirus in Iowa. The rate of confirmed cases from 22 counties with restrictions still in place dropped to 89%.

Deaths increased from Wednesday as 14 Iowans died from COVID-19. A total of 162 people died from the virus. Reynolds said 1 in 74 Iowans have been tested.

As Iowa prepares to partially reopen businesses in 77 counties across the state, Reynolds emphasized personal responsibility for residents to protect their health and the health of others.

"Social distancing continues to be extremely important," Reynolds said. "Each of us will have to make the choice that is right for us and our families. We are all learning how to manage COVID-19 for the long-term."

As businesses reopen, Iowans who are recalled to work and choose not to return may lose eligibility for unemployment benefits as well as their job.

There are some virus-related exceptions:

- those confirmed with COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms

- a household member was diagnosed with COVID-19

- those caring for a household member with COVID-19

- you or a household member are in a high risk category

- you lack necessary childcare, cannot reach place of employment, or you had COVID-19 and recovered but cannot perform job