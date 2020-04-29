Gov. Reynolds defends reopening most of Iowa as state sees highest number of deaths in single day

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.
Reynolds announced 467 new positive cases for a total of 6,843 cases confirmed in Iowa. The governor also confirmed 12 deaths, the highest single-day death rate. Iowa is reporting 148 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Reynolds said 93% of the new positive cases were from the 22 counties with restrictions still in place.
"We were able to flatten the curb and mitigate and not overwhelm health care facilities," Reynolds said. "I think it makes sense to loosen up on places that have seen little to no virus activity."