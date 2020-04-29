x
coronavirus

Gov. Reynolds defends reopening most of Iowa as state sees highest number of deaths in single day

Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.
Credit: AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 in the state Friday, April 24, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. Gov. Reynolds permitted statewide health systems to resume elective procedures as well as farmers markets under distancing parameters starting April 27. Reynolds stated the end of April as when the current "bulk of declarations" on business closings will expire. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

Reynolds announced 467 new positive cases for a total of 6,843 cases confirmed in Iowa. The governor also confirmed 12 deaths, the highest single-day death rate. Iowa is reporting 148 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Reynolds said 93% of the new positive cases were from the 22 counties with restrictions still in place. 

"We were able to flatten the curb and mitigate and not overwhelm health care facilities," Reynolds said. "I think it makes sense to loosen up on places that have seen little to no virus activity."