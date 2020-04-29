Gov. Reynolds defends reopening most of Iowa as state sees highest number of deaths in single day

Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

Reynolds announced 467 new positive cases for a total of 6,843 cases confirmed in Iowa. The governor also confirmed 12 deaths, the highest single-day death rate. Iowa is reporting 148 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Reynolds said 93% of the new positive cases were from the 22 counties with restrictions still in place.