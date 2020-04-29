Iowa researchers warned governor not to relax virus limits

In a research paper, the professors from the UI College of Public Health said they saw “considerable uncertainty” in how many deaths Iowa could get.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa experts advised Gov. Kim Reynolds last week not to relax social distancing rules, warning that the state could suffer a “catastrophic loss of life” even with them and see a second wave of infections.

In a research paper made public Tuesday, the professors from the UI College of Public Health said they saw “considerable uncertainty” in how many deaths Iowa could get, ranging deaths from 150 to thousands even with strict social distancing rules.