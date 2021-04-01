TaxSlayer Center adds COVID-19 testing dates through end of January

The TaxSlayer Center is once again hosting a COVID-testing site on 8 days throughout January.

MOLINE, Ill. — The TaxSlayer Center has added 8 new dates for free COVID-19 testing through the end of January.

This Rock Island County testing site is open to all Illinoisans, regardless of whether you are showing symptoms or not. No appointment or doctor's referral is required, but photo identification is.

The tests are available for free, but people with health insurance will be asked to provide their insurance card.

The TaxSlayer wants that there may be significant wait times at these events due to significant demand.

Here are the dates when testing is open. Service begins at 8 a.m. each day.