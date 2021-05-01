State reimburses Moline $1.7 million for expenses related to coronavirus pandemic

The CURE program redistributes federal funding to local governments in Illinois for costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOLINE, Ill — The City of Moline was reimbursed nearly $1.8 million for costs from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) allocated $1,793,805 of Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (CURE) funding to Moline.

The funding covers costs the city spent during the pandemic for first responders, a mobile office for the Moline Police Department, sanitization services for the Moline Public Library and facilities in parks, costs to protect city employees and costs from purchasing "mitigation implementation services from Moline's local restaurants and bars", a statement from the city said.

The CURE program distributes federal Coronavirus Relief Funding from the CARES act to local governments in Illinois. Local government expenses that are related to the pandemic from March 1, 2020 to December 30, 2020 are eligible for reimbursement.