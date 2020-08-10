Here's how QC hospitals are faring with COVID-19 patients

Some hospitals in the Quad Cities are seeing a rise in the number of patients being treated for COVID-19.

Some hospitals in the Quad Cities are seeing a rise in the number of patients being treated for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, October 8, there were 35 people hospitalized at Genesis Hospitals in Davenport and Silvis. Hospital officials said they administered almost 1,800 COVID-19 tests since Monday, October 5, with 11% returning positives.

At UnityPoint facilities there were 21 people being treated for COVID-19 at Rock Island, Bettendorf and Muscatine Hospitals combined. Their medical director said the hospitalization rates have been steady.

"We're planning for the worst always and hoping for the best," said Steve Arvanitis. "As of right now we haven't seen a huge increase, but we're certainly ready."