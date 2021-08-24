Moline education officials sign new contract, raising employee salaries

MOLINE, Ill. — School officials in the Moline-Coal Valley have agreed to a new contract that will raise employee salaries over the next few years.
On Tuesday, August 24, the District Board of Education and Moline Education Association finished negotiations on a two-year contract agreement, primarily focused on workers and fiscal responsibility.
The contract primarily focuses on employee salaries, which are seeing a 3% increase this school year, and a 2.5% increase next year.
Additionally, qualifying employees will receive year of service increases to help offset corresponding changes to health insurance plans.
The school district says that the agreement will allow for continued labor peace between them and the MEA for the next two years and let both groups focus on helping the district as a whole recover from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.