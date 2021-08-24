Moline education officials sign new contract, raising employee salaries

The school district's board and Moline Education Association ratified a new contract, raising employee salaries by several percent over the enxt couple years.

MOLINE, Ill. — School officials in the Moline-Coal Valley have agreed to a new contract that will raise employee salaries over the next few years.

On Tuesday, August 24, the District Board of Education and Moline Education Association finished negotiations on a two-year contract agreement, primarily focused on workers and fiscal responsibility.

The contract primarily focuses on employee salaries, which are seeing a 3% increase this school year, and a 2.5% increase next year.

Additionally, qualifying employees will receive year of service increases to help offset corresponding changes to health insurance plans.