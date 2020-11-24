x
Watch: Gov. Pritzker gives daily COVID-19 briefing Nov. 24

The governor of Illinois gives a daily COVID-19 briefing.
Credit: AP
Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to questions regarding a police shootout and looting during news conference at Morgan Park in Chicago, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city's South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

COVID-19 Numbers

State officials are reporting that another 125 people in Illinois have died from COVID-19. 

In a news release on Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports that the latest figures bring the death toll since the pandemic began earlier this year to 11,677. 

The health department also reports  another 9,469 confirmed and probable cases. 

That total is more than 1,100 higher than Monday's total but marks just the second time in the last six days that the number of cases was below the 10,000 mark. 

The Associated Press has contributed to this report

