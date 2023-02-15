New medical lab program at Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences to start in May

The college's Medical Laboratory Sciences Director said it will be the only program of its kind within a 90-mile radius.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Starting in May, a new program at Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences in Rock Island will be available to students.

The Medical Laboratory Science program will be open to 10 students and prepare them to work in a laboratory setting in a variety of career fields, including hospitals, forensic labs or blood banks.

"A typical day would consist of running quality control and making sure all of our analyzers are working appropriately, making sure our test results that we're giving out are accurate and correct for nursing providers and physicians," said program director Stephanie Tieso. "Some days are really crazy busy, but for the most part, you're running and analyzing tests, either on an analyzer or by hand."

It's the first new program at the college since 2017, and Tieso said it's the only of its kind offered within a 90-mile radius.

"It's been a need for such a long time," Tieso said. "When I went to school, I had to go out to Cedar Rapids to do it. To be able to offer it locally and to be able to help our community that I've grown up in, it's pretty huge."

The college said the new program will also help fill a gap in the health care industry. The average age of med lab scientists is in the mid-50s — long-time workers who are getting close to retirement, Trinity College Chancellor Tracy Poelvoorde said.

"We actually had heard from our community partners within the hospitals within the lab settings that they were experiencing a shortage of med lab scientists," Poelvoorde said. "We had had conversation probably over the past three years with our partners within the community... and how can we partner to make this a good program for the community? And so really, I think this is derived from the community need. Our hospitals, our labs really need med lab scientists."

The program begins in May and lasts 12 months.

Trinity College is currently accepting applications. Admission requirements include:

Minimum college cumulative 2.8 GPA.

Minimum science 2.8 GPA.

Completion of all required prerequisite general education courses with a “C” or above.

The MLS program also is available for students who have a previous baccalaureate degree or medical laboratory technician certification and have completed all general education courses, and desire to expand certification to a MLS.

Graduates will receive a bachelor of health sciences degree with a MLS major and will be eligible to take a MLS certification exam upon completion of the program.

Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences will also host an open house on Feb. 21 from 4:30-6 p.m. for prospective students, counselors, teachers and transfer coordinators to learn more about the MLS program. At the open house, they'll be able to rotate between different learning simulations labs in nursing, radiography and health sciences. Guests can also meet with representatives from Trinity College to get more information on admissions, student services and financial aid.

