Tools for Teachers: East Moline Elementary Teacher receives $200 for her students

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — This month we make a stop at Wells Elementary School in East Moline to surprise one third-grade teacher who is a Quad City native.

Sydney Acri was nominated for our Tools for Teachers program by her father, Tim Acri.

"I'm thinking probably more classroom books, more manipulatives for hands-on learning, and I'll just kind of see what they want", says Acri.

What's your favorite thing about being in Ms. Acri's class? "Everything!", says Nickolaus Hagerbauear, one of Acri's students.

Acri is in her second year of teaching and says she loves working with the kids and teaching them new things.

