Rockridge cancels school on Tuesday, August 18th

The Rockridge School District is using an emergency day to cancel classes for Tuesday, August 18th.
In a Facebook post, the district attributes the cancellation to COVID-19 concerns and inability to adequately staff the school.
In its place, Board of Education President Nathan Faith has called a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. to the possibility of changes to the school calendar due to the factors leading to the cancelled class.
The district will notify parents of updates made during the meeting after it has concluded.