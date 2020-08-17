Rockridge cancels school on Tuesday, August 18th

Board of Education President Nathan Faith will be holding a meeting to discuss the school calendar, COVID-19 response, and understaffing.

The Rockridge School District is using an emergency day to cancel classes for Tuesday, August 18th.

In a Facebook post, the district attributes the cancellation to COVID-19 concerns and inability to adequately staff the school.

In its place, Board of Education President Nathan Faith has called a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. to the possibility of changes to the school calendar due to the factors leading to the cancelled class.