It's been two years since the district has had full in-person learning

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island-Milan students have been in class for 100 days. It's a major milestone for students and staff, as they haven't had students in the classroom full time since before March of 2020.

Second graders at Eugene Field Elementary School celebrated the day with a variety of 100 themed activities. For these seven and eight year olds, a full-time in person school year has never existed. The pandemic shut down classrooms when they were in kindergarten, with nothing the same since.

It's something Superintendent Doctor Reginald Lawrence hopes happens this year.

"Just being able to keep the doors open means that we have a better opportunity to meet our students needs, as opposed to how things were last year," says Lawrence.

Dr. Lawrence says the social interaction is unmatched for students learning in person. On top of that, he says teachers can better interact and connect with students while in person.

"When they can see their peers, and peers can respond to questions and answers, as opposed to just being on the screen and seeing the one person in front of you," says Lawrence, "That social aspect is what has a major impact on their learning."

Second grade teacher Calley Barnes is thrilled to be back in her classroom with her students.

"It's so important that they're here. So we do everything we can for them to get the experience of having a second grade year that they will remember," says Barnes, "This age is so important."

The classes 100 day celebration coincidentally aligns with the 100th week of the pandemic, which comes with the start of next week. Dr. Lawrence saying it's a daunting fact they have spent three years dealing with this kind of learning uncertainty. Still, he's optimistic things will only continue to get better from here.

"100 days of anything sounds like a lot," says Lawrence, "But it means that on the flip side, you've continued to persevere, you haven't given up."

The year hasn't come without it's bumps, with certain classrooms or even buildings shutting down for quarantine periods. The whole district has not been shut down.

"We've had a few little bumps in the road with some adaptive pauses at a couple buildings but for the most part, we've been meeting our goal of trying to keep our doors open for the remainder of the year," says Lawrence.