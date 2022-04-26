Moline High School names Christopher Moore as new principal

The Moline-Coal Valley Board approved the appointment of Christopher Moore, a Moline High administrative veteran, to the principal's seat Monday night.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline-Coal Valley Board of Education has named a new principal to fill in the seat at Moline High School, and they didn't have to look far to find him.

At their April 25 board meeting, the BoE approved the appointment of Christopher Moore to the position starting in the 2022-2023 school year after the departure of Principal Trisha Sanders.

The long-time Moline High administrator has served the school in many different positions, including six years as world language department chair, four years as dean of students, and, this year, finishing his fourth year as assistant principal for curriculum, instruction, and assessment.

In addition to his administrative experience, Moore also brings 24 years of experience as a Spanish and English teacher at Moline High and the Durand Community Unit School District.

Moore's educational qualifications also consist of an Administrative Certification in Educational Leadership, a Master’s degree in Education from Western Illinois University Quad Cities and a Bachelor's degree in English from Augustana.

“Mr. Moore brings a level of experience to Moline High School that will allow for a smooth transition for students and staff. He is a prepared leader that is well-suited to help shift Moline High School away from the pandemic and toward the future,” said Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage.