WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds 'Return to Learn' press conference

In-person classes are the "presumed method of instruction," according to Iowa law.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to hold an 11 a.m. press conference Thursday to discuss the state's latest "Return to Learn" guidance.

Earlier this month, Reynolds sign a proclamation that schools must prioritize in-person learning while allowing individual districts to apply for waivers to implement more remote learning.

A law passed in response to the coronavirus pandemic requires schools to primarily teach core subjects in person unless a proclamation is signed.

"Any return-to-learn plan submitted by a school district or accredited nonpublic school must contain provisions for in-person instruction and provide that in-person instruction is the presumed method of instruction," the law reads.

The Iowa Department of Education defines "primarily" to mean more than 50%, meaning schools are required to have more than 50% of their core instruction in-person this fall unless the state grants them a waiver.