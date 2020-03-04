Iowa governor closes schools through April 30

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering schools to remain on recess through April 30 as part of her efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering schools to remain on recess through April 30 as part of her efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Reynolds said Thursday, April 2 that keeping schools closed at least through April was needed as Iowa sees more cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Reynolds says school districts have until April 30 to let state officials now how they plan to continue to provide educational opportunities to students. Districts may choose programs using distributed paper worksheets or online tools giving students credit or they may provide noncredit lessons.