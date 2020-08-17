Geneseo middle and high school will have another remote learning day after positive district COVID-19 test

The elementary schools are still doing in-person learning

GENESEO, Ill. — For Geneseo senior Marcus Mattan, it was exciting to be back in the classroom.

“It`s exciting but at the same time it`s the two first days of school so people aren`t really broken into it yet.”

Just two days back, and the high school and middle school shut down the buildings and returned to online learning once again.

“It`s not the best thing to be switching back and forth but at the same time I can handle it.”

Marcus says he isn't surprised to be learning from home so quickly into the year but hopes to be back in the classroom soon.

“It`s easy to spread, it`s easy to contract.”

Families learned Sunday night from the school that the district has its first positive COVID-19 test.

“What we`re doing now is just shutting down for a day, figuring out what is going to go on and hopefully we are back to school on tomorrow.”

The school district has canceled all athletics and activities for today and tomorrow, leaving some to wonder if the whole school year might look like this.