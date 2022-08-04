EICC receives $100,000 from Arconic Foundation to promote Quad City manufacturing

The philanthropic branch of Arconic, Inc. paired with the college group to showcase manufacturing jobs in the QC area.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eastern Iowa Community College has been awarded a sizable grant by the Arconic Foundation as part of an initiative to highlight Quad City manufacturing jobs.

Arconic Foundation, the philanthropic wing of Arconic, Inc., gave $100,000 to the three-college group on Wednesday, August 4. The grant is part of a partnership designed to promote the advancement of manufacturing jobs in the Quad City area, which Arconic is a part of, with its plant in Riverdale, Iowa.

The grant will go towards a series of videos promoting three manufacturing career tracks, showing hands-on work, worker interviews, and student interviews from EICC's advanced manufacturing program.

The organizations say that the campaign will be primarily aimed at students in grades 6-12 and adults from historically underserved demographics, giving them the opportunity to gain interest in and learn more about manufacturing.

Students and instructors will also be able to interact with EICC's Augmented and Virtual Reality program, where users can experience some of the skills required in the field.

“Manufacturing has evolved, and this partnership with Arconic is a great opportunity for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, in partnership with K-12 schools, area chambers, the Advanced Manufacturing Sector Board, and workforce partners, to provide young people with information and experiences that will help them understand manufacturing careers and make choices leading to high-paying, in-demand jobs,” said Paula Arends, EICC’s Director of Continuing Education and Professional Development.

“Arconic is excited to partner with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges in reaching out to students in middle and high school to understand the kinds of manufacturing careers they can prepare for without taking on huge amounts of student debt,” said Steven Jennings, Arconic Manufacturing Director. “Manufacturing and skilled trades are in-demand right now in businesses all across our region.”

Officials say that work on the project has already begun, and the results are expected to come to fruition in March 2023.