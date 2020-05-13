Dixon city officials are against early prison release requested by Rita Crundwell

Dixon, Illinois city leaders are against the early prison release of their former comptroller, who was convicted of stealing nearly $54 million from the city.

She was sentenced in 2013 to nearly 20 years in prison after being convicted of wire fraud.

Crundwell is set for release in 2029, but a judge said she could seek compassionate release if she's exhausted all administrative avenues.

On Wednesday, May 13 Dixon's city manager Danny Langloss, Jr. issued a statement saying he, the Dixon City Council, and all 103 members of the city's team were against letting Crundwell out early.

“Rita lived a life of luxury while Dixon’s roadways crumbled, public infrastructure was neglected, public safety services were denied necessary funding, and city employees took multi-year pay freezes," said Langloss.

He went on to say, "Early release of Rita Crundwell would destroy trust and confidence in our great judicial system, send a dangerous message to any public official considering theft and reignite the rage and anger that our Dixon community has worked so hard to overcome. She must pay her debt to society through the service of her full sentence."