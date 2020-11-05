x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

crime

Dixon's ex-comptroller seeks release from prison over virus concerns

Rita Crundwell, convicted of stealing nearly $54 million from the Illinois city, is seeking release from federal prison over fears of contracting COVID-19.
Credit: WQAD
Rita Crundwell

DIXON, Ill. — The former Dixon comptroller convicted of stealing nearly $54 million from the northern Illinois city is seeking release from federal prison over fears of contracting COVID-19. 

Rita Crundwell used money stolen from the city to fund her nationally renowned horse-breeding operation and luxurious tastes. 

She was sentenced in 2013 to nearly 20 years in prison after being convicted of wire fraud. The 67-year-old woman’s release date is Oct. 29, 2029. 

She says she has multiple health problems and has been a model minimum-security prisoner. 

The judge says she can seek compassionate release if she's exhausted all administrative avenues. 

RELATED: Rita Crundwell recovery funds to fuel new projects in Dixon

RELATED: Crundwell documentary returns to Dixon for free screenings