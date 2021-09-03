WIU student shot in dorm says life is 'forever' changed, former roommate sentenced to 18 years

A former Western Illinois University student will serve nearly two decades in prison and under supervision after shooting his roommate back in September.

MACOMB, Ill — A former Western Illinois University student will serve nearly two decades in prison and under supervision after admitting to shooting his roommate back in September of 2020.

Kavion Poplous was sentenced in McDonough County Court on Friday, September 3 for attempted first-degree murder. Judge Bill Poncin ordered him to serve at least 85% of an 18-year prison sentence, plus three years of supervised release.

Judge Poncin said the sentencing was "necessary to deter others."

The shooting happened inside Thompson Hall around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15. Police said Poplous, who was 18 at the time, shot another student during a "roommate dispute" and then took off.

Poplous, who was a freshman at the time, surrendered to police in Chicago about 15 hours later.

The student who was injured in the shooting was hospitalized and underwent surgery. He was not in court Friday, but a statement was read on his behalf, which indicated that the situation has "changed his life forever" due to the "cowardly actions" by Poplous.

The victim remained in recovery through the summer, according to the McDonough County State's Attorney, and previously used a walker. He has since returned to school at WIU.