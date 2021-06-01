Teen pleads guilty to shooting roommate at WIU's Thompson Hall

The injured student underwent surgery after the shooting back in September of 2020.

MACOMB, Ill. — Editor's Note: The above video is from September of 2020

A Western Illinois University student has pleaded guilty to attempted murder, according to the McDonough County State's Attorney, after shooting his roommate back in September of 2020.

Kavion Poplous entered the plea on June 1, 2021 at the McDonough County Courthouse.

The shooting happened inside Thompson Hall around 10:30 p.m. September 15. Thompson Hall is a dorm which houses about 1,000 students. Police previously said Poplous shot another student during a "roommate dispute" and then fled the scene.

Poplous, who was a freshman at the time, surrendered to police in Chicago about 15 hours later.

Poplous is set for sentencing on September 3 at 9 a.m. The McDonough County State's Attorney said Poplous faces between six and 30 years in proison, and will be required to serve at least 85% of the sentence.