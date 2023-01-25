Washington, Iowa mayor arrested on sex abuse charges

Mayor Jaron Rosien has been arrested on charges of sex abuse. The alleged abuse occurred at the bar & grill JP’s 207, which Rosien owns.

WASHINGTON — Mayor of Washington, Iowa, Jaron Rosien, has been arrested on charges of sex abuse.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Rosien turned himself into Washington County authorities.

According to a court affidavit, the alleged sexual abuse occurred against a 27-year-old male on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Washington County.

Police first became aware of the abuse on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Later that day, an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent interviewed the victim about the encounter.

The victim said that they were touched inappropriately by Rosien.

Due to a potential conflict of interest regarding the city's mayor and police department, the case was referred to the Iowa DCI.

The victim said that the abuse occurred at the bar & grill JP’s 207 in Washington on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 7 and the early morning of Sunday, Jan. 8. According to Rosien's Iowa State House campaign website, he's been the owner of JP's 207 since May of 2012.

Around closing time, Rosien invited the victim to play a game that was stationed at the bar.

The victim says that this is when Rosien began making loud and inappropriate sexual remarks. Shortly thereafter, the victim said Rosien grabbed his genitalia.

Surveillance footage from JP's 207 appears to show an individual believed to be Rosien kissing the victim on the cheek or ear, and also placing their hand, "near or on the groin," of the victim.

Rosien was interviewed by the Iowa DCI on Thursday, Jan. 12, during which he admitted to behaving flirtatiously with an individual matching the physical description of the victim, but neither admitted to nor denied inappropriately touching the victim, rather stating he could not recall the detail due to his intoxication.

Rosien has served the City of Washington since becoming a city council member in 2014, before being elected mayor in 2018. He ran for Iowa House District 92 last year but lost the June 22 Republican primary to Heather Hora.

The investigation into this matter was conducted by agents within the Major Crime Unit of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation; assisted by the Office of the Washington County Attorney and the Office of the Iowa Attorney General - Area Prosecutions Division.