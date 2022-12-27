Man accused of sexually assaulting minors appears in Warren County court Tuesday

On Nov. 2, Beau W. Admire, 42, was arrested in Knox County for two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — The Galesburg martial arts coach accused of sexual assault against minors appeared in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Knox County deputies arrested Beau Admire, 42, on Nov. 2 after multiple former students of his came forward with the allegations. Admire is the coach of Badger Combatives, located at 313 E. Main St. in Galesburg.

He was released after posting a cash bond.

The charges stem from three separate incidents that allegedly took place in Monmouth. Overall, there are six individuals who claim Admire made unwanted sexual advances or comments toward them. Multiple former students alleged that Admire often favored young female students, making inappropriate comments like, "I can't wait until she turns 18."

According to one victim's account, Admire first started showing interest in her with flirty text messages. She said that other students were not happy with the level of favoritism that Admire was showing her.

She alleged that on one occasion, she attended a UFC fight party hosted by Admire. She said that she was given alcohol before Admire attempted to lure her into a room. She provided investigators with photos from the party.

Another student alleged that Admire asked her to stay with him for a week so that he could help her cut weight for an upcoming fight. She told police that Admire talked about taking provocative pictures of her, saying that she would need to take the photos in order to have a future in MMA.



In the Tuesday hearing, Admire waived his right to hear the charges read and pled not guilty. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 15, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.