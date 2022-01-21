It's been 17 years since Adrianne Reynolds' death. What's ahead for the case?

Almost two decades of birthdays have been taken from the Reynolds family. Now, a man convicted for her murder is challenging his sentence.

MOLINE, Ill. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video aired June 3, 2021, on WQAD.

Jan. 21 marks 17 years since Adrianne Reynolds' life was cut short. She was just 16 years old when she was strangled to death by two of her classmates, Sarah Kolb and Cory Gregory.

The Reynolds family, on the anniversary of her death, reflected on the years they spent with Adrianne.

"(Her) memory will never be forgotten," mother Joanna Reynolds said. "She was full of life and full of spunk."

Her father Tony Reynolds emphasized the importance of savoring every moment you have with your children because you never know what lies ahead.

"Hug your kids and tell them you love them," father Tony Reynolds said. "I know 'I love you' was the last words I said to Adrianne."

Although it may have been almost two decades since her death, the family of Adrianne Reynolds said the pain still remains.

Now, one of the people responsible for her death is challenging his sentence.

When he was 17 years old, Gregory was sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for his role in Adrianne's murder.

An Illinois Supreme Court ruling, which stated a sentence over 40 years for juveniles is considered a life sentence, prompted Gregory to file an appeal for a reduced sentence. Because he was a teenager when the crime was committed, his 45-year sentence would be considered "de facto."

Following his appeal, Gregory was supposed to have another sentencing hearing on Monday, Nov. 29. The sentencing has been rescheduled for March 9.