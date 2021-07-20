Cory Gregory appears in court amid process to get new sentence

One of the people convicted in the murder of Adrianne Reynolds is going through the process to be resentenced.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A man who was convicted of murder as a teenager is expected to get a new sentence in the case.

Cory Gregory appeared in court Tuesday, July 20, 2021 to follow up on a mental health evaluation.

Gregory was sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for the role he played in the 2005 murder Adrianne Reynolds. He previously admitted to helping his co-defendant Sarah Kolb with the murder. Gregory was 17 years old at the time.

A recent Illinois Supreme Court ruling prompted Gregory to file an appeal for a reduced sentence. Since he was a teenager when the crime was committed, 45 years would be considered a "de facto" life sentence.

In light of this, the court is allowing Gregory to get a new sentence.