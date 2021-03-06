Cory Gregory's resentencing hearing delayed

Gregory was one of the people convicted of Adrianne Reynolds nearly 17 years ago.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — It's been nearly 17 years since the murder of Adrianne Reynolds. Adrianne Reynolds was 16 years old when she was strangled to death by two of her classmates, Sarah Kolb and Cory Gregory.

Gregory was sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for the role he played in the 2005 murder Adrianne Reynolds. He previously admitted to helping his co-defendant Sarah Kolb with the murder. Gregory was 17 years old at the time. Gregory was supposed to be resentenced on Monday, November 29th 2021.

The Reynolds family tells news 8 they were notified by the special prosecutor for this case that Gregory's attorney was looking to move the date of the resentencing, but the Reynolds family says they were not told why.

News 8's David Bohlman spoke with the Circuit Clerk's office at the Rock Island County Courthouse who remembered Monday being the date for the resentencing. On the phone the clerk said the date had been "removed from the system" and that we would need to speak with court administration. After being transferred a clerk with court administration said they couldn't explain the reason for the move and that News 8 would need to contact the head of the department on Monday.

A recent Illinois Supreme Court ruling prompted Gregory to file an appeal for a reduced sentence. Since he was a teenager when the crime was committed, 45 years would be considered a "de facto" life sentence. A De Facto life sentence is where a person would spend most if not all of their life behind bars.

While the possibility of Gregory's reduced sentence remains an unknown, the Reynolds family prepares to spend another round of holidays and birthdays without Adrianne.